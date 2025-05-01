Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Multiple Choice
Let f be the function defined by f(x) = x. What is the average value of f on the interval [4, 6]?
A
5
B
10
C
4
D
6
Verified step by step guidance
1
The average value of a function f(x) on the interval [a, b] is given by the formula: .
In this problem, the function is f(x) = x, and the interval is [4, 6]. So, a = 4 and b = 6.
Substitute the values of a and b into the formula: .
Simplify the denominator (6 - 4 = 2) and compute the integral of f(x) = x over [4, 6]: . The integral of x is , so evaluate this from 4 to 6.
After evaluating the definite integral, divide the result by 2 to find the average value of the function on the interval [4, 6].
