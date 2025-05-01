Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Multiple Choice
Let f(x) = x^2 + 1. What is the average value of f on the closed interval [0, 2]?
A
3
B
4
C
2.5
D
2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function f(x) on a closed interval [a, b]. It is given by: . Here, a = 0 and b = 2.
Step 2: Substitute the given function f(x) = x^2 + 1 into the formula. The integral becomes: .
Step 3: Break the integral into two parts for easier computation: .
Step 4: Compute each integral separately. For , use the power rule: . For , the result is simply x evaluated at the bounds.
Step 5: After evaluating the integrals, combine the results and multiply by to find the average value of the function on the interval [0, 2].
