Calculus
Improve your experience by picking them
Master Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
39. ∫(from 0 to π)tan(x/3)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
45. ∫(from 1 to 2)(2ln x)/x dx
47. ∫(from 2 to 4)dx/(x(ln x)²)
52. ∫(from π/4 to π/2)cot(t)dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
_
∫₁⁴ (1 + √u)¹/² du
√u
∫₀¹ dr .
∛(7 - 5r)²
∫₀¹/² x³ (1 + 9x⁴)⁻³/² dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1