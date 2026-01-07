29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ₑᵉ^³ dx / (x ln x ln²(ln x))
∫₁ᵉ^² (ln x)^5 / x dx
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
"Electric field due to a line of charge A total charge of Q is distributed uniformly on a line segment of length 2L along the y-axis (see figure). The x-component of the electric field at a point (a, 0) is given by
Eₓ(a) = (kQa/2L) ∫-L L dy/(a² + y²)^(3/2),
where k is a physical constant and a > 0.
a. Confirm that Eₓ(a)=kQ / a √(a²+L²)
b. Letting ρ=Q / 2 L be the charge density on the line segment, show that if L → ∞, then Eₓ(a) = 2kρ / a.