"Electric field due to a line of charge A total charge of Q is distributed uniformly on a line segment of length 2L along the y-axis (see figure). The x-component of the electric field at a point (a, 0) is given by

Eₓ(a) = (kQa/2L) ∫-L L dy/(a² + y²)^(3/2),

where k is a physical constant and a > 0.

a. Confirm that Eₓ(a)=kQ / a √(a²+L²)

b. Letting ρ=Q / 2 L be the charge density on the line segment, show that if L → ∞, then Eₓ(a) = 2kρ / a.