63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)
"Electric field due to a line of charge A total charge of Q is distributed uniformly on a line segment of length 2L along the y-axis (see figure). The x-component of the electric field at a point (a, 0) is given by
Eₓ(a) = (kQa/2L) ∫-L L dy/(a² + y²)^(3/2),
where k is a physical constant and a > 0.
a. Confirm that Eₓ(a)=kQ / a √(a²+L²)
b. Letting ρ=Q / 2 L be the charge density on the line segment, show that if L → ∞, then Eₓ(a) = 2kρ / a.
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
