When analyzing slope fields and their corresponding differential equations, it's essential to identify patterns in the slopes that can help match them accurately. For the first slope field, a key observation is that along the line where \( x = 0 \), all line segments exhibit a zero slope. This indicates that any differential equation yielding a zero slope when \( x = 0 \) could be a candidate. The equation \( y' = x + y \) does not satisfy this condition since \( y \) can take on various values, resulting in non-zero slopes. However, the equation \( y' = 2x \) does yield a zero slope at \( x = 0 \), making it a strong candidate. Additionally, as \( x \) increases, the slopes become steeper in both positive and negative directions, which aligns with \( y' = 2x \) since it is independent of \( y \). Thus, this slope field corresponds to the differential equation \( y' = 2x \).

Moving to the second slope field, a notable feature is the presence of diagonal lines where the slopes are zero at specific points, such as \( (-1, 1) \) and \( (2, -2) \). This suggests that the sum of \( x \) and \( y \) at these points results in a zero slope, which is consistent with the equation \( y' = x + y \). Further examination reveals that the slopes along the diagonal are consistently negative, confirming that this differential equation accurately represents the slope field.

In the final slope field, a circular pattern emerges, with zero slopes occurring when \( x = 0 \). This observation aligns with the remaining differential equation \( y' = -\frac{x}{y} \), as a zero numerator results in a zero slope. Additionally, the slopes are undefined along the line \( y = 0 \), which is consistent with the presence of \( y \) in the denominator of the equation. Therefore, this slope field corresponds to the differential equation \( y' = -\frac{x}{y} \).

In summary, careful analysis of slope fields reveals that the first field corresponds to \( y' = 2x \), the second to \( y' = x + y \), and the third to \( y' = -\frac{x}{y} \). Understanding these relationships enhances comprehension of differential equations and their graphical representations.