In analyzing a slope field, each line segment corresponds to the slope of a function at a specific point defined by a differential equation. For instance, consider the differential equation \( \frac{dy}{dx} = 3 - x \). If we evaluate this at the point (0,0), substituting \( x = 0 \) yields a slope of 3. However, observing the slope field reveals that the slope at this point is not 3, allowing us to eliminate this equation from consideration.

Next, we examine the slope field more closely. A key observation is that at \( x = 0 \), there are no slope lines present, indicating that the derivative is undefined at this point. This characteristic rules out the equations \( 3 - x \), \( \sin(2x) \), and \( \frac{1}{2} \cos(x) \), as all these functions are defined at \( x = 0 \). This leads us to focus on the equation \( \frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{1}{x} \), which is indeed undefined at \( x = 0 \).

Furthermore, as \( x \) increases, the slope of the line segments in the slope field becomes less steep. This behavior aligns with the equation \( \frac{1}{x} \), where an increase in \( x \) results in a larger denominator, thus producing a smaller slope value. The same trend is observed in the negative direction, where the slopes also decrease in steepness as \( x \) becomes more negative.

In conclusion, the differential equation represented by the given slope field is \( \frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{1}{x} \), as it accurately reflects the characteristics observed in the slope field.