Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to find all local extreme values of ƒ(x) = x sech x.
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
128. Derive the formula dy/dx = 1/(1+x²) for the derivative of y = arctan(x) by differentiating both sides of the equivalent equation tan(y)=x.
130. Use the identity arccot(u)=π/2 - arctan(u) to derive the formula for the derivative of arccot(u) in Table 7.4 from the formula for the derivative of arctan(u).
25. y = sinh⁻¹(√x)
29. y = (1 - t)coth⁻¹(√t)
31. y = cos⁻¹(x) - x sech⁻¹(x)
33. y = csch⁻¹(1/2)^θ