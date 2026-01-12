Derivatives of hyperbolic functions Compute the following derivatives.
b. d/dx (x sech x)
Master Derivatives of Inverse Sine & Inverse Cosine with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Derivatives of hyperbolic functions Compute the following derivatives.
b. d/dx (x sech x)
Critical points Find the critical points of the function ƒ(x) = sinh² x cosh x.
88–91. Limits Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the following limits.
lim x → ∞ (1 − coth x) / (1 − tanh x)
Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to find all local extreme values of ƒ(x) = x sech x.
130. Use the identity arccot(u)=π/2 - arctan(u) to derive the formula for the derivative of arccot(u) in Table 7.4 from the formula for the derivative of arctan(u).
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = sinh⁻¹(√x)
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)