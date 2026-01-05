In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (1 - θ)tanh⁻¹(θ)
29. y = (1 - t)coth⁻¹(√t)
31. y = cos⁻¹(x) - x sech⁻¹(x)
33. y = csch⁻¹(1/2)^θ
15. y = sin⁻¹√(1-u²), 0<u<1
17. y = ln(arccos(x))
19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)