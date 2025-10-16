69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
x² = -6y; (-6, -6)
x² = -6y; (-6, -6)
y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px or x ² =4py is 4|p|.
Reflection property of parabolas: Consider the parabola y = x²/(4p) with its focus at F(0, p). The goal is to show that the angle of incidence (α) equals the angle of reflection (β).
a. Let P(x₀, y₀) be a point on the parabola. Show that the slope of the tangent line at P is tan θ = x₀/(2p).
Golden Gate Bridge Completed in 1937, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is 2.7 km long and weighs about 890,000 tons. The length of the span between the two central towers is 1280 m; the towers themselves extend 152 m above the roadway. The cables that support the deck of the bridge between the two towers hang in a parabola (see figure). Assuming the origin is midway between the towers on the deck of the bridge, find an equation that describes the cables. How long is a guy wire that hangs vertically from the cables to the roadway 500 m from the center of the bridge?
63–66. Tracing hyperbolas and parabolas Graph the following equations. Then use arrows and labeled points to indicate how the curve is generated as θ increases from 0 to 2π.
r = 3/(1 - cos θ)