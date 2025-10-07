31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
A parabola symmetric about the y-axis that passes through the point (2, -6)
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
x² = -6y; (-6, -6)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.
Reflection property of parabolas: Consider the parabola y = x²/(4p) with its focus at F(0, p). The goal is to show that the angle of incidence (α) equals the angle of reflection (β).
a. Let P(x₀, y₀) be a point on the parabola. Show that the slope of the tangent line at P is tan θ = x₀/(2p).