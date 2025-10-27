69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)
Master Geometries from Conic Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px or x ² =4py is 4|p|.
Tangent lines for a hyperbola Find an equation of the line tangent to the hyperbola x²/a² + y²/b² = 1 at the point (x₀, y₀)
Reflection property of parabolas: Consider the parabola y = x²/(4p) with its focus at F(0, p). The goal is to show that the angle of incidence (α) equals the angle of reflection (β).
a. Let P(x₀, y₀) be a point on the parabola. Show that the slope of the tangent line at P is tan θ = x₀/(2p).
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
x² + y²/9 = 1
Golden Gate Bridge Completed in 1937, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is 2.7 km long and weighs about 890,000 tons. The length of the span between the two central towers is 1280 m; the towers themselves extend 152 m above the roadway. The cables that support the deck of the bridge between the two towers hang in a parabola (see figure). Assuming the origin is midway between the towers on the deck of the bridge, find an equation that describes the cables. How long is a guy wire that hangs vertically from the cables to the roadway 500 m from the center of the bridge?