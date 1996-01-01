35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.
35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.
An area function Consider the functions y = x²/a and y = √x/a, where a>0. Find A(a), the area of the region between the curves.
Functions from arc length What differentiable functions have an arc length on the interval [a, b] given by the following integrals? Note that the answers are not unique. Give a family of functions that satisfy the conditions.
a. ∫a^b √1+16x⁴ dx
123. Region between curves Find the area of the region bounded by the graphs of y = tan(x) and y = sec(x) on the interval [0, π/4].
106. Arc length Find the length of the curve y = (x / 2) * sqrt(3 - x^2) + (3 / 2) * sin^(-1)(x / sqrt(3)) from x = 0 to x = 1.
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(c) Sketch a graph of A, for 0 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 10 , without a scale on the y-axis.
72. Between the sine and inverse sine Find the area of the region bound by the curves y = sin x and y = sin⁻¹x on the interval [0, 1/2].