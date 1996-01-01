21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = cos 2x, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
b. If necessary, use technology to evaluate or approximate the integral.
y = cos 2x, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Functions from arc length What differentiable functions have an arc length on the interval [a, b] given by the following integrals? Note that the answers are not unique. Give a family of functions that satisfy the conditions.
b. ∫a^b √1+36 cos² 2xdx
35-38. Area and volume Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the graph of
Find the area of the region R.
a. ∫a^b √1+16x⁴ dx
123. Region between curves Find the area of the region bounded by the graphs of y = tan(x) and y = sec(x) on the interval [0, π/4].
122. Comparing areas The region R₁ is bounded by the graph of y = tan(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/3].
The region R₂ is bounded by the graph of y = sec(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/6]. Which region has the greater area?