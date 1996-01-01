An area function Consider the functions y = x²/a and y = √x/a, where a>0. Find A(a), the area of the region between the curves.
Functions from arc length What differentiable functions have an arc length on the interval [a, b] given by the following integrals? Note that the answers are not unique. Give a family of functions that satisfy the conditions.
a. ∫a^b √1+16x⁴ dx
123. Region between curves Find the area of the region bounded by the graphs of y = tan(x) and y = sec(x) on the interval [0, π/4].
122. Comparing areas The region R₁ is bounded by the graph of y = tan(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/3].
The region R₂ is bounded by the graph of y = sec(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/6]. Which region has the greater area?
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(c) Sketch a graph of A, for 0 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 10 , without a scale on the y-axis.
72. Between the sine and inverse sine Find the area of the region bound by the curves y = sin x and y = sin⁻¹x on the interval [0, 1/2].
Arc length Use the result of Exercise 108 to find the arc length of the curve: f(x) = ln |tanh(x / 2)| on [ln 2, ln 8].