Step 5: Check the endpoints \( x = 1 \) and \( x = 3 \) separately to determine whether the series converges at these points. Substitute \( x = 1 \) and \( x = 3 \) into the original series and use tests like the p-series test or direct evaluation to confirm that the series diverges at \( x = 1 \) and converges at \( x = 3 \). Therefore, the interval of convergence is \( (1, 3) \).