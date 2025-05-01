Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Determine the interval of convergence for the series \sum_{n=1}^{} \frac{(x-2)^n}{n}. Express your answer using interval notation.
A
(1, 3]
B
[1, 3]
C
[1, 3)
D
(1, 3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves determining the interval of convergence for a power series. The series given is \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{(x-2)^n}{n} \). To find the interval of convergence, we use the ratio test or other convergence tests as appropriate.
Step 2: Apply the ratio test. The ratio test states that a series \( \sum a_n \) converges absolutely if \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \left| \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \right| < 1 \). Here, \( a_n = \frac{(x-2)^n}{n} \). Compute \( \left| \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \right| \): \( \left| \frac{\frac{(x-2)^{n+1}}{n+1}}{\frac{(x-2)^n}{n}} \right| = \left| \frac{(x-2) \cdot n}{n+1} \right| \).
Step 3: Simplify the expression from Step 2. The limit becomes \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \left| (x-2) \cdot \frac{n}{n+1} \right| = \left| x-2 \right| \cdot \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{n}{n+1} \). Since \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{n}{n+1} = 1 \), the ratio test condition simplifies to \( \left| x-2 \right| < 1 \).
Step 4: Solve the inequality \( \left| x-2 \right| < 1 \) to find the interval of convergence. This inequality can be rewritten as \( -1 < x-2 < 1 \). Adding 2 to all sides gives \( 1 < x < 3 \). Thus, the interval of convergence is \( (1, 3) \).
Step 5: Check the endpoints \( x = 1 \) and \( x = 3 \) separately to determine whether the series converges at these points. Substitute \( x = 1 \) and \( x = 3 \) into the original series and use tests like the p-series test or direct evaluation to confirm that the series diverges at \( x = 1 \) and converges at \( x = 3 \). Therefore, the interval of convergence is \( (1, 3) \).
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning