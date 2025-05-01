Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Given the curve r(t) = (3t, 4t), for t ≥ 0, starting from the point t = 0, which of the following is the correct reparametrization of the curve in terms of arclength s?
A
r(s) = (3s/5, 4s/5)
B
r(s) = (3s/4, 4s/3)
C
r(s) = (3s, 4s)
D
r(s) = (s, s)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to reparametrize the given curve r(t) = (3t, 4t) in terms of the arclength s. Arclength is a measure of the distance traveled along the curve as a function of t.
Step 2: Compute the magnitude of the derivative of r(t) with respect to t. First, find r'(t) by differentiating each component of r(t): r'(t) = (d/dt[3t], d/dt[4t]) = (3, 4). Then, calculate the magnitude of r'(t), which is ||r'(t)|| = sqrt((3)^2 + (4)^2) = sqrt(9 + 16) = sqrt(25) = 5.
Step 3: Relate the arclength s to the parameter t. The arclength s is given by the integral of ||r'(t)|| with respect to t. Since ||r'(t)|| = 5, we have s = ∫||r'(t)|| dt = ∫5 dt = 5t. Therefore, t = s/5.
Step 4: Substitute t = s/5 into the original curve r(t) to reparametrize it in terms of s. Replace t in r(t) = (3t, 4t) with s/5: r(s) = (3(s/5), 4(s/5)) = (3s/5, 4s/5).
Step 5: Verify the reparametrization. Check that the magnitude of the derivative of r(s) with respect to s is 1, which confirms that the curve is correctly reparametrized in terms of arclength. Compute r'(s) = (d/ds[3s/5], d/ds[4s/5]) = (3/5, 4/5). The magnitude is ||r'(s)|| = sqrt((3/5)^2 + (4/5)^2) = sqrt(9/25 + 16/25) = sqrt(25/25) = 1.
