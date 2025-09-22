Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f.If the sequence {aₙ} diverges, then the sequence {0.000001aₙ} diverges.
Find two different explicit formulas for the sequence {1, -2, 3, -4, -5 .....}
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.

b. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence {hₙ}.
b. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence {hₙ}.
h₀ = 20,r = 0.5