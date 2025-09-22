Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences and Terms A sequence is an ordered list of numbers where each number is called a term. The nth term, denoted as aₙ, represents the value at position n in the sequence. Understanding how terms progress helps in identifying patterns and formulating explicit expressions. Recommended video: Guided course 8:22 8:22 Introduction to Sequences

Geometric Sequences A geometric sequence is one where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. For example, in the sequence {1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ...}, each term is multiplied by 3. Recognizing this pattern is key to finding the explicit formula. Recommended video: Guided course 04:18 04:18 Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula