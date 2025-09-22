Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.
a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.
f.If the sequence {aₙ} diverges, then the sequence {0.000001aₙ} diverges.
Find two different explicit formulas for the sequence {1, -2, 3, -4, -5 .....}
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
