Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
For the function f whose graph is given, which of the following best describes the domain of f?
A
All real numbers x such that x > 0
B
All real numbers x such that x eq -1
C
All real numbers x such that x eq 2
D
All real numbers x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the domain of a function. The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. If there are any restrictions, such as division by zero or square roots of negative numbers, these values are excluded from the domain.
Step 2: Analyze the graph of the function f provided in the problem. Look for any points where the function is undefined, such as vertical asymptotes or holes in the graph.
Step 3: Identify the x-values where the function is undefined. For example, if the graph has a vertical asymptote at x = -1 or x = 2, these values are excluded from the domain.
Step 4: Based on the graph, determine the correct description of the domain. If the function is undefined at specific x-values, the domain will exclude those values. For example, if the function is undefined at x = -1 and x = 2, the domain would be all real numbers except x = -1 and x = 2.
Step 5: Write the domain in mathematical notation. For example, if the domain excludes x = -1 and x = 2, it can be written as: {x ∈ ℝ | x ≠ -1, x ≠ 2}. This notation means all real numbers except -1 and 2.
