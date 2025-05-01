Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the iterated integral by converting to polar coordinates: ∫₀² ∫_{2x - x^2}^{4 - x^2} (x^2 + y^2) \, dy \, dx
A
32π/3
B
16π/3
C
4π
D
8π
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a circular region. The integrand, x² + y², suggests that converting to polar coordinates will simplify the computation since x² + y² = r² in polar coordinates.
Step 2: Analyze the bounds of the integral. The inner integral's bounds are from y = 2x - x² to y = 4 - x², and the outer integral's bounds are from x = 0 to x = 2. These bounds describe a region in the xy-plane. Sketch the region to confirm it is part of a circle.
Step 3: Convert the bounds to polar coordinates. In polar coordinates, x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). The region described by the bounds corresponds to a quarter-circle in the first quadrant with radius 2. Thus, r ranges from 0 to 2, and θ ranges from 0 to π/2.
Step 4: Rewrite the integral in polar coordinates. The integrand x² + y² becomes r², and the differential area element dx dy becomes r dr dθ. The integral becomes: ∫₀^{π/2} ∫₀² r² * r \, dr \, dθ.
Step 5: Separate the integral into two parts and evaluate each. First, compute the inner integral with respect to r: ∫₀² r³ \, dr. Then, compute the outer integral with respect to θ: ∫₀^{π/2} (result of inner integral) \, dθ. Combine the results to find the final value.
