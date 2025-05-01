Step 2: Compute dx/dy for the given function x = y^4 / 8 + 1 / (4y^2). Differentiate x with respect to y using the power rule and the chain rule. For the first term, differentiate y^4 / 8 to get (4y^3) / 8 = y^3 / 2. For the second term, differentiate 1 / (4y^2) to get -2 / (4y^3) = -1 / (2y^3). Thus, dx/dy = y^3 / 2 - 1 / (2y^3).