Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Consider the function z = e^x \, \cos(y). Which of the following best describes the domain of this function?
A
All real numbers x such that x > 0, and all real numbers y
B
All real numbers x and all real numbers y
C
All real numbers x such that x \geq 0, and all real numbers y
D
All real numbers x and y such that y \neq 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function z = e^x * cos(y). This function is composed of two parts: the exponential function e^x and the cosine function cos(y). Both of these functions are well-defined for all real numbers.
Step 2: Analyze the exponential function e^x. The exponential function is defined for all real values of x, meaning there are no restrictions on x.
Step 3: Analyze the cosine function cos(y). The cosine function is also defined for all real values of y, meaning there are no restrictions on y.
Step 4: Combine the results from Step 2 and Step 3. Since both e^x and cos(y) are defined for all real numbers, the product z = e^x * cos(y) is also defined for all real numbers x and y.
Step 5: Conclude that the domain of the function z = e^x * cos(y) is all real numbers x and all real numbers y. This means there are no restrictions on the values of x or y.
