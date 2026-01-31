Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = arctan(x), y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving this region about the y-axis.
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = arctan(x), y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving this region about the y-axis.
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
Equations (4) and (5) lead to different formulas for the integral of arctan x:
a. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln sec(arctan x) + C [Eq. (4)]
b. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln √(1 + x²) + C [Eq. (5)]
Can both integrations be correct? Explain.
19. Center of mass Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region in the first and fourth quadrants enclosed by the curves y=1/(1+x²) and y=-1/(1+x²) and by the lines x=0 and x=1.
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
111. ∫ (arctan x) / x² dx = ln x - 1/2 ln(1 + x²) - arctan x / x + C