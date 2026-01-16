Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^(-x), and the line x = 1.
a. About the y-axis.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis and the curve y = x sin(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π, about
a. The y-axis.
(See Exercise 57 for a graph.)
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = arctan(x), y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving this region about the y-axis.
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
19. Center of mass Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region in the first and fourth quadrants enclosed by the curves y=1/(1+x²) and y=-1/(1+x²) and by the lines x=0 and x=1.
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫ (arcsin x)² dx = x(arcsin x)² - 2x + 2 √(1 - x²) arcsin x + C
111. ∫ (arctan x) / x² dx = ln x - 1/2 ln(1 + x²) - arctan x / x + C
111. ∫ (arctan x) / x² dx = ln x - 1/2 ln(1 + x²) - arctan x / x + C