Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = ln(2) about the line x = ln(2).
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^(-x), and the line x = 1.
a. About the y-axis.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis and the curve y = x sin(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π, about
a. The y-axis.
(See Exercise 57 for a graph.)
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = arctan(x), y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving this region about the y-axis.
Equations (4) and (5) lead to different formulas for the integral of arctan x:
a. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln sec(arctan x) + C [Eq. (4)]
b. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln √(1 + x²) + C [Eq. (5)]
Can both integrations be correct? Explain.
19. Center of mass Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region in the first and fourth quadrants enclosed by the curves y=1/(1+x²) and y=-1/(1+x²) and by the lines x=0 and x=1.
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫ (arcsin x)² dx = x(arcsin x)² - 2x + 2 √(1 - x²) arcsin x + C