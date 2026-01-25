Equations (4) and (5) lead to different formulas for the integral of arctan x:

a. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln sec(arctan x) + C [Eq. (4)]

b. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln √(1 + x²) + C [Eq. (5)]

Can both integrations be correct? Explain.