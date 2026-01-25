Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis and the curve y = x sin(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π, about
a. The y-axis.
(See Exercise 57 for a graph.)
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis and the curve y = x sin(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π, about
a. The y-axis.
(See Exercise 57 for a graph.)
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = arctan(x), y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving this region about the y-axis.
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
Equations (4) and (5) lead to different formulas for the integral of arctan x:
a. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln sec(arctan x) + C [Eq. (4)]
b. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln √(1 + x²) + C [Eq. (5)]
Can both integrations be correct? Explain.
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
113. ∫ (arcsin x)² dx = x(arcsin x)² - 2x + 2 √(1 - x²) arcsin x + C
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
111. ∫ (arctan x) / x² dx = ln x - 1/2 ln(1 + x²) - arctan x / x + C