Carbon monoxide pollution An executive conference room of a corporation contains 4500 ft³ of air initially free of carbon monoxide. Starting at time t = 0, cigarette smoke containing 4% carbon monoxide is blown into the room at the rate of 0.3 ft³/min. A ceiling fan keeps the air in the room well circulated and the air leaves the room at the same rate of 0.3 ft³/min. Find the time when the concentration of carbon monoxide in the room reaches 0.01%.