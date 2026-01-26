Show that (0, 0) and (c/d, a/b) are equilibrium points. Explain the meaning of each of these points.
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
y' = y/x + cos ((y-x)/x)
Carbon monoxide pollution An executive conference room of a corporation contains 4500 ft³ of air initially free of carbon monoxide. Starting at time t = 0, cigarette smoke containing 4% carbon monoxide is blown into the room at the rate of 0.3 ft³/min. A ceiling fan keeps the air in the room well circulated and the air leaves the room at the same rate of 0.3 ft³/min. Find the time when the concentration of carbon monoxide in the room reaches 0.01%.
(x²+y²)dx + xy dy = 0
(x.exp(y/x) + y)dx - x dy = 0
(x sin y/x - y cos y/x)dx + (x cos y/x) dy = 0
Find the particular solution that satisfies the given initial condition