Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
What does it mean to say that lim n \to \infty a_n = 8?
A
As n becomes arbitrarily large, the terms a_n get arbitrarily close to 8.
B
As n increases, a_n oscillates between values greater than and less than 8 without approaching any particular value.
C
The sequence a_n diverges as n approaches infinity.
D
The sequence a_n is always equal to 8 for all values of n.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a limit in the context of sequences. The notation lim n → ∞ a_n = 8 means that as n (the index of the sequence) becomes arbitrarily large, the terms of the sequence a_n approach the value 8.
Step 2: Clarify the meaning of 'approach.' This implies that for any small positive number ε (epsilon), there exists a sufficiently large integer N such that for all n > N, the absolute difference |a_n - 8| is less than ε. This is the formal definition of a limit.
Step 3: Evaluate the given options. The correct interpretation is: 'As n becomes arbitrarily large, the terms a_n get arbitrarily close to 8.' This aligns with the definition of a limit.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, 'a_n oscillates between values greater than and less than 8 without approaching any particular value' describes a divergent sequence, not one with a limit. Similarly, 'a_n is always equal to 8 for all values of n' implies a constant sequence, which is not the general case for limits.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation of lim n → ∞ a_n = 8 is that the sequence a_n converges to 8 as n approaches infinity, meaning the terms of the sequence get arbitrarily close to 8.
