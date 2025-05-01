Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
The graph of y = f(x) is shown above. What is lim_{x \to 1} f(x)?
A
0
B
1
C
The limit does not exist
D
2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a limit. The limit of a function as x approaches a certain value is the value that the function approaches as x gets arbitrarily close to that value. In this case, we are finding lim_{x \to 1} f(x).
Step 2: Analyze the graph of y = f(x) near x = 1. Look at the behavior of the function as x approaches 1 from both the left-hand side (x \to 1^-) and the right-hand side (x \to 1^+).
Step 3: Check if the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit are equal. If f(x) approaches the same value from both sides as x approaches 1, then the limit exists and is equal to that value. If the values differ, the limit does not exist.
Step 4: Identify the value that f(x) approaches as x gets close to 1. Based on the graph, determine whether f(x) approaches 2 from both sides.
Step 5: Conclude whether the limit exists and what its value is. If the graph shows that f(x) approaches 2 from both sides as x approaches 1, then lim_{x \to 1} f(x) = 2.
