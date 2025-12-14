2–9. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ dx / √(x² − 9),x > 3
Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
61–62. Points of intersection and area
b. Compute the area of the region described.
f(x) = sinh x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and x = ln 3
Inverse identity Show that cosh⁻¹(cosh x) = |x| by using the formula cosh⁻¹ t = ln (t + √(t² – 1)) and considering the cases x ≥ 0 and x < 0.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / (x³ √(x² - 1)), where x > 1