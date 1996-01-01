Textbook Question
Area of region Find the area of the region bounded by y = sech x, x = 1, and the unit circle (see figure).
4
views
Area of region Find the area of the region bounded by y = sech x, x = 1, and the unit circle (see figure).
Solid of revolution Compute the volume of the solid of revolution that results when the region in Exercise 85 is revolved about the x-axis.
61–62. Points of intersection and area
b. Compute the area of the region described.
f(x) = sinh x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and x = ln 3
Inverse identity Show that cosh⁻¹(cosh x) = |x| by using the formula cosh⁻¹ t = ln (t + √(t² – 1)) and considering the cases x ≥ 0 and x < 0.