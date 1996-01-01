Textbook Question
Solid of revolution Compute the volume of the solid of revolution that results when the region in Exercise 85 is revolved about the x-axis.
Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
Inverse identity Show that cosh⁻¹(cosh x) = |x| by using the formula cosh⁻¹ t = ln (t + √(t² – 1)) and considering the cases x ≥ 0 and x < 0.