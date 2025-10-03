Surface area of a catenoid When the catenary y = a cosh x/a is revolved about the x-axis, it sweeps out a surface of revolution called a catenoid. Find the area of the surface generated when y = cosh x on [–ln 2, ln 2] is rotated about the x-axis.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x−x⁴,y=0; about the x-axis.
Setting up the Integral with Given Curves
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
What is the volume of the solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = √x,y = 2-x, and the x-axis, and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. When using the shell method, the axis of the cylindrical shells is parallel to the axis of revolution.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If a region is revolved about the x-axis, then in principle, it is possible to use the disk/washer method and integrate with respect to x or to use the shell method and integrate with respect to y.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

y = x³,y=0, and x=2; about the x-axis
y = x³,y=0, and x=2; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

y = x²,y=2−x, and x=0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis
y = x²,y=2−x, and x=0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis
The region bounded by the graph of y = 4−x² and the x-axis on the interval [−2,2] is revolved about the line x = −2. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?
The region bounded by the graph of y = 4−x² and the x-axis on the interval [−2,2] is revolved about the line x = −2. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?