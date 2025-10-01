119. {Use of Tech} Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = ln(x), the x-axis, and the line x = a, where a > 1.
b. Find the volume V₂(a) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis (as a function of a).
120. Equal volumes
a. Let R be the region bounded by the graph of f(x) = x^(-p) and the x-axis, for x ≥ 1. Let V₁ and V₂ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x-axis and the y-axis, respectively, if they exist. For what values of p (if any) is V₁ = V₂?
b. Repeat part (a) on the interval [0, 1].
Surface area of a catenoid When the catenary y = a cosh x/a is revolved about the x-axis, it sweeps out a surface of revolution called a catenoid. Find the area of the surface generated when y = cosh x on [–ln 2, ln 2] is rotated about the x-axis.
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
What is the volume of the solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = √x,y = 2-x, and the x-axis, and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If a region is revolved about the x-axis, then in principle, it is possible to use the disk/washer method and integrate with respect to x or to use the shell method and integrate with respect to y.
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x−x⁴,y=0; about the x-axis.
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x³,y=0, and x=2; about the x-axis