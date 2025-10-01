Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. When using the shell method, the axis of the cylindrical shells is parallel to the axis of revolution.
a. When using the shell method, the axis of the cylindrical shells is parallel to the axis of revolution.
c. If a region is revolved about the x-axis, then in principle, it is possible to use the disk/washer method and integrate with respect to x or to use the shell method and integrate with respect to y.
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x−x⁴,y=0; about the x-axis.
y = x³,y=0, and x=2; about the x-axis
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graph of y = 4−x² and the x-axis on the interval [−2,2] is revolved about the line x = −2. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?
Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y=1/x^p and the x-axis on the interval [1, a], where p>0 and a>1 (see figure). Let Vₓ and Vᵧ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x- and y-axes, respectively.
c. Find a general expression for Vₓ in terms of a and p. Note that p=1/2 is a special case. What is Vₓ when p=1/2?