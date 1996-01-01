Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.





c. When do they meet? How far has each person traveled when they meet?