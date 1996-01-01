Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.





d. More generally, if the riders’ speeds are v(t)=A(t+1)² and u(t)=B(t+1)² and the distance between the towns is D, what conditions on A, B, and D must be met to ensure that the riders will pass each other?