60–63. Equivalent constant velocity Consider the following velocity functions. In each case, complete the sentence: The same distance could have been traveled over the given time period at a constant velocity of ________.
v(t)=2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π
60–63. Equivalent constant velocity Consider the following velocity functions. In each case, complete the sentence: The same distance could have been traveled over the given time period at a constant velocity of ________.
v(t)=2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π
60–63. Equivalent constant velocity Consider the following velocity functions. In each case, complete the sentence: The same distance could have been traveled over the given time period at a constant velocity of ________.
v(t) = t(25−t²)^1/2, for 0≤t≤5
Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.
c. When do they meet? How far has each person traveled when they meet?
Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.
d. More generally, if the riders’ speeds are v(t)=A(t+1)² and u(t)=B(t+1)² and the distance between the towns is D, what conditions on A, B, and D must be met to ensure that the riders will pass each other?
Bike race Theo and Sasha start at the same place on a straight road, riding bikes with the following velocities (measured in mi/hr). Assume t is measured in hours.
Theo: vT(t)=10, for t≥0
Sasha: vS(t)=15t, for 0≤t≤1, and vS(t)=15, for t>1
c. If the riders ride for 2 hr, who rides farther? Interpret your answer geometrically using the graphs of part (a).
Bike race Theo and Sasha start at the same place on a straight road, riding bikes with the following velocities (measured in mi/hr). Assume t is measured in hours.
Theo: vT(t)=10, for t≥0
Sasha: vS(t)=15t, for 0≤t≤1, and vS(t)=15, for t>1
f. Suppose Sasha gives Theo a head start of 0.2 hr and the riders ride for 20 mi. Who wins the race?
Two runners At noon (t=0), Alicia starts running along a long straight road at 4 mi/hr. Her velocity decreases according to the function v(t) = 4 / t + 1 for t≥0. At noon, Boris also starts running along the same road with a 2-mi head start on Alicia; his velocity is given by u(t) = 2 / t + 1, for t≥0. Assume t is measured in hours.
b. When, if ever, does Alicia overtake Boris?