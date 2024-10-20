Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.

﻿ sec ⁡ 3 θ = sec ⁡ θ + tan ⁡ 2 θ cos ⁡ θ \sec^3\theta=\sec\theta+\frac{\tan^2\theta}{\cos\theta} sec3θ=secθ+cosθtan2θ​﻿