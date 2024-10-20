Find all solutions to the equation where 0 ≤ ﻿ θ \theta θ﻿ ≤ ﻿ 2 π 2\pi 2π﻿.

﻿ sin ⁡ θ cos ⁡ ( 2 θ ) − sin ⁡ ( 2 θ ) cos ⁡ θ = 2 2 \sin\theta\cos\left(2\theta\right)-\sin\left(2\theta\right)\cos\theta=\frac{\sqrt2}{2} sinθcos(2θ)−sin(2θ)cosθ=22 ​​﻿