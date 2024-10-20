Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.

﻿ ( tan ⁡ 2 θ sin ⁡ 2 θ − 1 ) = sec ⁡ 2 θ sin ⁡ 2 ( − θ ) \left(\frac{\tan^2\theta}{\sin^2\theta}-1\right)=\sec^2\theta\sin^2\left(-\theta\right) (sin2θtan2θ​−1)=sec2θsin2(−θ)﻿