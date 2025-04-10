Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
3:03 minutes
Problem 3.3.55
Textbook Question
For Exercises 55 and 56, evaluate each limit by first converting each to a derivative at a particular x-value.
lim (x → 1) (x⁵⁰ − 1) / (x − 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the given limit \( \lim_{x \to 1} \frac{x^{50} - 1}{x - 1} \) resembles the definition of a derivative. Specifically, it can be seen as the derivative of a function at a point.
Recall the definition of the derivative: \( f'(a) = \lim_{x \to a} \frac{f(x) - f(a)}{x - a} \). Here, \( f(x) = x^{50} \) and \( a = 1 \).
Identify that the expression \( x^{50} - 1 \) can be rewritten as \( f(x) - f(1) \), where \( f(x) = x^{50} \) and \( f(1) = 1^{50} = 1 \).
Apply the derivative definition: The limit \( \lim_{x \to 1} \frac{x^{50} - 1}{x - 1} \) is equivalent to finding \( f'(1) \), where \( f(x) = x^{50} \).
Differentiate \( f(x) = x^{50} \) to find \( f'(x) = 50x^{49} \). Then, evaluate \( f'(1) = 50 \times 1^{49} \) to find the value of the limit.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit
A limit in calculus is the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this problem, we are interested in the behavior of the function (x⁵⁰ − 1) / (x − 1) as x approaches 1. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions at points where they might not be explicitly defined.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point provides the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point. In this problem, converting the limit into a derivative involves recognizing that the expression resembles the definition of a derivative, specifically the derivative of x⁵⁰ at x = 1.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
L'Hôpital's Rule
L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) as x approaches a point results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the denominator separately. This rule is applicable here to simplify the limit expression by differentiating the numerator and denominator.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Watch next
Master Slopes of Tangent Lines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice