Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit A limit in calculus is the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this problem, we are interested in the behavior of the function (x⁵⁰ − 1) / (x − 1) as x approaches 1. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions at points where they might not be explicitly defined. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point. In this problem, converting the limit into a derivative involves recognizing that the expression resembles the definition of a derivative, specifically the derivative of x⁵⁰ at x = 1. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives