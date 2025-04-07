Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
5:06 minutes
Problem 3.86
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
(y - x)² = 2x + 4, (6, 2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that the given equation \((y - x)^2 = 2x + 4\) is implicitly defined. To find the tangent line, we need to differentiate this equation with respect to \(x\).
Apply implicit differentiation to \((y - x)^2 = 2x + 4\). Differentiate both sides with respect to \(x\), remembering to use the chain rule for the left side: \(2(y - x)(\frac{dy}{dx} - 1) = 2\).
Solve the differentiated equation for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) to find the slope of the tangent line at any point \((x, y)\). Substitute \(x = 6\) and \(y = 2\) into the differentiated equation to find the specific slope at the point \((6, 2)\).
Use the point-slope form of a line, \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \(m\) is the slope found in the previous step and \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point \((6, 2)\), to write the equation of the tangent line.
To find the normal line, use the fact that the slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the slope of the tangent line. Use the point-slope form again with this new slope to write the equation of the normal line at the point \((6, 2)\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of functions that are not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, the equation (y - x)² = 2x + 4 involves both x and y, requiring implicit differentiation to find dy/dx, which is essential for determining the slope of the tangent line at the given point.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Tangent Line
The tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. Its slope is equal to the derivative of the curve at that point. For the equation (y - x)² = 2x + 4 at the point (6, 2), the tangent line can be found using the derivative obtained through implicit differentiation.
Recommended video:
Normal Line
The normal line to a curve at a given point is perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. Its slope is the negative reciprocal of the slope of the tangent line. Once the slope of the tangent line is determined, the normal line can be calculated, providing insight into the geometric properties of the curve at the specified point.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Slopes of Tangent Lines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice