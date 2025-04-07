Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of functions that are not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, the equation (y - x)² = 2x + 4 involves both x and y, requiring implicit differentiation to find dy/dx, which is essential for determining the slope of the tangent line at the given point. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Tangent Line The tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. Its slope is equal to the derivative of the curve at that point. For the equation (y - x)² = 2x + 4 at the point (6, 2), the tangent line can be found using the derivative obtained through implicit differentiation. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines