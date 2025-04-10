Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
4:12 minutes
Problem 3.3.56
Textbook Question
For Exercises 55 and 56, evaluate each limit by first converting each to a derivative at a particular x-value.
lim (x → −1) (x²/⁹ − 1) / (x + 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the given limit can be evaluated using L'Hôpital's Rule, which applies to limits of the form 0/0 or ∞/∞. However, first, we need to express the limit in a form that resembles the definition of a derivative.
Notice that the expression (x²/9 - 1)/(x + 1) can be rewritten to resemble the difference quotient, which is the form used in the definition of a derivative. Specifically, we want to express it as f(x) - f(a) / (x - a) where a is a specific x-value.
Identify the function f(x) = x²/9 and the point a = -1. The expression then becomes (f(x) - f(-1)) / (x - (-1)).
Calculate f(-1) by substituting x = -1 into the function f(x) = x²/9. This gives f(-1) = (-1)²/9 = 1/9.
Now, the limit expression becomes ((x²/9) - 1/9) / (x + 1), which is equivalent to the derivative of f(x) = x²/9 at x = -1. Evaluate this derivative using the power rule, which states that the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit
A limit in calculus is the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Understanding limits is crucial for evaluating the behavior of functions at specific points, especially where direct substitution might lead to indeterminate forms like 0/0. Limits are foundational for defining derivatives and integrals.
Derivative
A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to a variable. It is the limit of the average rate of change as the interval approaches zero. Derivatives are used to find slopes of tangent lines and are essential for solving problems involving instantaneous rates of change, optimization, and motion.
L'Hôpital's Rule
L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of a quotient results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately, then evaluating the limit of their quotient. This rule simplifies complex limit problems.
