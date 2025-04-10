Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit A limit in calculus is the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Understanding limits is crucial for evaluating the behavior of functions at specific points, especially where direct substitution might lead to indeterminate forms like 0/0. Limits are foundational for defining derivatives and integrals.

Derivative A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to a variable. It is the limit of the average rate of change as the interval approaches zero. Derivatives are used to find slopes of tangent lines and are essential for solving problems involving instantaneous rates of change, optimization, and motion.