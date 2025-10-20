Spring work
b. It takes 50 N of force to stretch a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position. How much work is needed to stretch it an additional 0.5 m?
Mass of two bars Two bars of length L have densities ρ₁(x) = 4e^−x and ρ₂(x) = 6e^−2x, for 0≤x≤L.
a. For what values of L is bar 1 heavier than bar 2?
Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is filled to half its depth as when it is full? Explain.
Emptying a water trough A water trough has a semicircular cross section with a radius of 0.25 m and a length of 3 m (see figure).
a. How much work is required to pump the water out of the trough (to the level of the top of the trough) when it is full?
b. If the length is doubled, is the required work doubled? Explain.
c. If the radius is doubled, is the required work doubled? Explain.