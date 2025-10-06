Mass of two bars Two bars of length L have densities ρ₁(x) = 4e^−x and ρ₂(x) = 6e^−2x, for 0≤x≤L.
a. For what values of L is bar 1 heavier than bar 2?
a. For what values of L is bar 1 heavier than bar 2?
Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is filled to half its depth as when it is full? Explain.
Emptying a water trough A water trough has a semicircular cross section with a radius of 0.25 m and a length of 3 m (see figure).
c. If the radius is doubled, is the required work doubled? Explain.
A nonlinear spring Hooke’s law is applicable to idealized (linear) springs that are not stretched or compressed too far from their equilibrium positions. Consider a nonlinear spring whose restoring force is given by F(x) = 16x−0.1x³, for |x|≤7.
b. How much work is done in stretching the spring from its equilibrium position (x=0) to x=1.5?
c. How much work is done in compressing the spring from its equilibrium position (x=0) to x=−2?
Lifting problem A 4-kg mass is attached to the bottom of a 5-m, 15-kg chain. If the chain hangs from a platform, how much work is required to pull the chain and the mass onto the platform?
Work in a gravitational field For large distances from the surface of Earth, the gravitational force is given by F(x) = GMm / (x+R)², where G = 6.7×10^−11 N m²/kg² is the gravitational constant, M = 6×10^24 kg is the mass of Earth, m is the mass of the object in the gravitational field, R = 6.378×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth, and x≥0 is the distance above the surface of Earth (in meters).
a. How much work is required to launch a rocket with a mass of 500 kg in a vertical flight path to a height of 2500 km (from Earth’s surface)?